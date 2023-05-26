Asia markets higher after Wall Street saw a tech rally led by Nvidia, and U.S. debt denoue

Japan +0.66%. Tokyo area CPI for May, headline 3.2% vs. 3.4% expected. Underlying inflation in Tokyo hit a 40 year high in May. Japan Services PPI 1.6% (vs. expected 1.4%, prior 1.6%). China +0.53%. Hong Kong market closed. Australia +0.10%. Australia April Retail Sales 0.0% m/m (expected 0.3%). India +0.37%. Overnight in the U.S., major indices ended mixed on Thursday, as the technology sector rode an AI wave spurred by Nvidia. The final numbers for the major indices showed: Dow industrial average fell -35.27 points or -0.11% at 32764.64; S&P rose 36.04 points or 0.88% at 4151.27 and Nasdaq rose...