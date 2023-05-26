Home Affairs experimenting with ChatGPT in refugee and cyber divisions

The Home Affairs department is experimenting with using the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool under supervision in several of its divisions, including its refugee, humanitarian and settlement team, and in cyber security. Key points: Home Affairs has approved the use of ChatGPT in its refugee and cyber teams Home Affairs has approved the use of ChatGPT in its refugee and cyber teams Departments are making their own decisions on how to use the tech, in the absence of government direction Departments are making their own decisions on how to use the tech, in the absence of government direction Police and the...