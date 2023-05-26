Japan, US to issue statement on chip cooperation -Yomiuri

[1/2] Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), talks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are likely to issue a joint statement on semiconductor and advanced technology cooperation on Friday, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported without disclosing where it obtained the information. Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet in the U.S. city of Detroit where Nishimura is attending the 2023 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting to agree...