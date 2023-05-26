Parliament House takes on a 'fist fight at the chess club' energy

Senate Estimates are for nerds. Accountancy is for nerds. So, when Senate Estimates this week turned its basilisk stare upon the trembling, corpulent, loose-sphinctered form of PwC Australia, there was a definite "fist fight in the chess club" energy. Full props to Labor Senator Deb O'Neill, who has been pursuing for some time the extremely good question of how this giant firm managed simultaneously to advise the federal government on the design of new multinational anti-tax avoidance laws, while actually selling the detail to the intended targets. Outrage has been slow-burn on this one, but the essential framework here is...