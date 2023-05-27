See the 12 coolest features of the Lucid Air, a swanky new Tesla rival with a huge frunk and over 1,000 horsepower

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. Tim Levin/Insider The Lucid Air is one of the coolest new electric cars on sale today. Lucid lent me a $180,000 Air Grand Touring Performance for review. Its best features: ferocious quickness, 446 miles of range, and, most importantly, butt massagers. In 2023, there's no shortage of new and exciting electric vehicles to drool over. But few are quite as novel or exciting as the Air, the very first model out of California startup Lucid Motors. The simple fact that Lucid has managed to start building vehicles and shipping them to customers means the...