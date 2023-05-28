Kamala Harris becomes first woman to give West Point commencement speech

Vice-President Kamala Harris on Saturday became the first woman at West Point’s 221-year history to deliver a commencement speech. Addressing over 900 graduating cadets at the elite American military academy in West Point, New York, Harris told them that they are graduating “into an increasingly unsettled world where long-standing principles are at risk”, and cited the threats of Russian and Chinese aggression in her speech. “Cadets, global security and global prosperity depend on the leadership of the United States of America. And a strong America remains indispensable to the world,” said Harris. “Our democratic ideals of freedom and liberty inspire...