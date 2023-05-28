US review of China tariffs won't depend on trade 'breakthrough'-Deputy USTR

Published May 28, 2023 02:38AM ET Updated May 28, 2023 10:00AM ET © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/Files By David Lawder DETROIT (Reuters) -The United States is taking an analytical approach to its review of whether to keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place and will not base outcomes on any "breakthrough" in U.S.-China trade relations, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi told Reuters. The Biden administration is not assuming any such breakthrough will happen, but will continue dialogue with China at various levels, Bianchi...