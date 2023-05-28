China slams Australia after hacking claim from Five Eyes Alliance

Beijing has hit out at Australia and its security allies after Chinese Communist Party-backed hackers were identified as responsible for cyber attacks on “critical infrastructure” in the United States. A joint Cybersecurity Advisory was issued by the Five Eyes Alliance – comprised of Australia, the US, the UK, New Zealand and Canada – and Microsoft following a “recently discovered cluster of activity of interest” associated with China’s state-sponsored hacking group Volt Typhoon. Hacking involves a different way of looking at problems The document warned Volt Typhoon used a “living off the land attack” – a tactic that exploits legitimate tools...