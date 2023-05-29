Good day. Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Monday, May 29, 2023. READ: 'Betty' weakens as it nears NLuzon TYPHOON 'Betty' (international name: "Mawar") slightly weakened Sunday as it moved closer to Northern Luzon. Its maximum sustained winds weakened to 165 kilometers per hour from 175 kph near the center while its gustiness decreased from 215 km/h to 205 km/h based on the 5 p.m. weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). Pagasa said the eye of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data 630 km east of...