Elon Musk reportedly expected to visit China this week, meet officials

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is expected to visit China this week, three people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be his first trip to the country in three years. Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and to visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant, two of the sources said. It was not immediately clear who Musk would meet and what they would discuss. The people with knowledge of the trip declined to be named as the matter is private. Tesla and China’s State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters reported in...