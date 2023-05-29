Taiwan Won't Let China Determine 'Red Lines,' Official Says

Taiwan would welcome a future visit by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and would not allow China to dictate its relations with the United States, a senior adviser to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday. Wellington Koo said the meeting in early April between McCarthy and Tsai, which took place in California instead of Taipei, was a "reasonable arrangement" for both sides and showed a degree of restraint. Beijing considers Taiwan part of Chinese territory and had sought to head off the talks. "If McCarthy really wants to come, we would still welcome him, just like we did Pelosi," Tsai's...