From highs to lows, Everest record breaker sees 'no future' in Nepal

[1/5] Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, a Nepali Mountaineer who climbed Mount Everest for a record 28 times, poses for a picture at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar KATHMANDU, May 29 (Reuters) - Kami Rita Sherpa had stood at the top of world just days earlier, exultant at having summited Mount Everest for a record 28th time. The Nepali climber was given a hero's welcome on his return to Kathmandu, but all that joy appeared to have deserted him as he surveyed life's highs and lows from an armchair in the small, neat living room...