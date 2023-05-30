India must focus on research to be able to lead the AI revolution

Every few decades, technological changes upend the environment and relative positions of contestants, be it in the field of business or warfare. For instance, technology advanced from fighting on foot, to mounted calvary, then to weaponised platforms like chariots. Its naval equivalent was progress from human rowed fast canoes carrying armed warriors to armadas consisting of scores of ships with massive sails and cannons. Internal combustion engines made it possible to create faster and powerful platforms like intercontinental bombers. Jet engines opened the final frontier of space and computers ushered in cyberwarfare. Progress in nuclear, biological and chemical technology made...