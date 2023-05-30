Global markets update: European shares fall, led by technology and bank stocks

European shares fell on Monday on losses in technology and bank stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.1% lower. Germany’s DAX fell 0.2% at 15,952.73. France’s CAC 40 declined 0.2% at 7,303.81 points. Spain's IBEX lost 0.1% after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unexpectedly called a snap national election. Swedish real estate group SBB shares climbed 2.6% from record lows. Stock markets in the United States, the UK and several European countries were closed on Monday. In Asia, stock markets wobbled on Monday after the news of US debt limit deal. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1% at 18,551.11....