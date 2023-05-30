The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's private jet has landed in China Reuters witness

May 30, 2023
Source: finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
BEIJING (Reuters) - A private jet used by Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness. Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China. It was not clear who Musk would meet in China's government and what issues they would discuss. State media had not reported on Musk's visit as of Tuesday afternoon. China's foreign ministry...
