Factbox: Penalties imposed on Australian companies over the recent years

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian regulators have over the recent years fined a slew of companies over breaches and non-compliance issues, with the country's "Big Four" banks penalised the heaviest over money laundering and plenty of other charges. Here are some of the major penalties imposed by the regulators: AMP LTD (AMP.AX) Troubled Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd was fined a court-mandated penalty of A$24 million in May for billing dead clients for insurance and financial advice. ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS (ANZ.AX) An Australian court fined the country's fourth-largest bank, ANZ Group Holdings, A$10 million in penalties in March for non-compliance...