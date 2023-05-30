The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies after Drinking Several Bottles of Baijiu

May 30, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
A Chinese social media influencer died soon after he live-streamed himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on Douyin, China’s version of social media app TikTok. The death of influencer “Sanqiange” (or “Brother Three Thousand”) sparked debate in China regarding enforcement of regulations on so-called challenges and competitions being hosted on these platforms. Sanqiange, who is also known by his real-life surname of Wang, took part in PK - an online challenge - on May 16 facing off against another fellow influencer. During the challenge, he drank at least four bottles of Baijiu - a Chinese alcoholic drink with a...
