Chinese Social Media Influencer Dies after Drinking Several Bottles of Baijiu

A Chinese social media influencer died soon after he live-streamed himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on Douyin, China’s version of social media app TikTok. The death of influencer “Sanqiange” (or “Brother Three Thousand”) sparked debate in China regarding enforcement of regulations on so-called challenges and competitions being hosted on these platforms. Sanqiange, who is also known by his real-life surname of Wang, took part in PK - an online challenge - on May 16 facing off against another fellow influencer. During the challenge, he drank at least four bottles of Baijiu - a Chinese alcoholic drink with a...