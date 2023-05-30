Big trouble for US lawyer caught using ChatGPT

The lawyer who created the brief, Steven Schwartz of the firm Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, threw himself on the mercy of the court, saying in an affidavit that he had used the artificial intelligence program to do his legal research — “a source that has revealed itself to be unreliable.” Schwartz, who has practiced law in New York for three decades, told Judge P. Kevin Castel that he had no intent to deceive the court or the airline. First-time ChatGPT user Schwartz said that he had never used ChatGPT and “therefore was unaware of the possibility that its content could...