Nasdaq Leads Upside In Mixed Stock Market; What Is The Next Entry Point In Palantir?

News of a basic bipartisan deal on raising the ceiling on U.S. debt gave the stock market a small boost on Monday. Following strong gains in recent weeks by technology stocks, the advance lacked oomph. Some indexes cooled. X The U.S. government is reportedly set to run out of money to pay interest on current Treasury bonds on June 5. Therefore, Congress is acting quickly to get enough votes to pass measures to raise the limit on existing government debt and have legislation signed by President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, futures traders still see a 65% chance that the Federal Reserve...