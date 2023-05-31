Honor 90 flagships are easy on the eyes in more ways than one, with ultra-high refresh screen dimming

The Honor brand has been making a resurgence of late, particularly after Huawei handed the reins to a group of companies backed by the Chinese government in late 2020. This move was designed to allow Honor to continue selling its products where Huawei couldn’t due to trade embargoes. As a result, we’ve seen a handful of Honor smartphones with Google services launching in global markets over the past couple of years. The company is continuing its momentum as we approach the middle of the year by launching the new Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro in China. ANDROID POLICE VIDEO...