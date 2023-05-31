The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China warns of artificial intelligence risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures

May 31, 2023
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is calling for beefed-up national security measures, highlighting the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence. A meeting headed by party leader and President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence," the official Xinhua News Agency said. Xi, who is China's head of state, commander of the military and chair of the party’s National Security Commission, called at the meeting for “staying keenly aware of the complicated and challenging circumstances facing national security.” China needs a "new pattern...
