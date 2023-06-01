Despite war, Russian women still head to Switzerland for childbirth

A natural birth in a private clinic in Geneva, including a five-day stay in a single room, costs a minimum of CHF24,000. Inna Shchibrik read aloud pause X Switzerland has a history of attracting Russian women seeking to deliver their baby abroad. But Russia’s war on Ukraine has stemmed most of the flow. International sanctions and limits on Russian foreign exchange make access to Swiss medical services difficult. This content was published on June 1, 2023 Elena Servettaz Over 20 years of experience in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris....