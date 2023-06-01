Elon Musk's whirlwind China trip included talks with vice premier

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk departed Shanghai on Thursday, wrapping up a two-day trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials including the highest-ranking vice premier. Photos and a video of Musk's visit late Wednesday to Tesla's Shanghai factory - the automaker's biggest production hub - showed him holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff including Tom Zhu, head of global manufacturing. The video released by Tesla showed Musk praising employees for "overcoming so many difficulties and challenges" and making a heart sign with his hands....