The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Elon Musk's whirlwind China trip included talks with vice premier

June 1, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk departed Shanghai on Thursday, wrapping up a two-day trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials including the highest-ranking vice premier. Photos and a video of Musk's visit late Wednesday to Tesla's Shanghai factory - the automaker's biggest production hub - showed him holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff including Tom Zhu, head of global manufacturing. The video released by Tesla showed Musk praising employees for "overcoming so many difficulties and challenges" and making a heart sign with his hands....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter