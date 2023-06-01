Elon Musk Regains Top Spot As World's Wealthiest Person Once Again By Surpassing Bernard Arnault

> Tech Elon Musk, the famous businessman who is known for being the wealthiest man on this planet, was recently dethroned by Bernard Arnault as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, starting today, it has been noticed that Musk has once again surpassed Arnault and claims the throne and the changes are seen because of the dip in the shares of LVMH. The report suggests that Arnault has witnessed a dip of 2.6 percent in his wealth. Here are more details about the same. SEE ALSO: Vivo Unveils S17 With 50 Megapixel Front Cameras, 120Hz Displays Hits Global Market; Price...