‘Hello, Mr Modi’: Rahul Gandhi quips, says ‘presume my phone being tapped’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not imagine his disqualification from Lok Sabha was possible when he joined politics but asserted that it has given him a “huge opportunity” to serve the people. Addressing students at the Stanford University Campus in California on Wednesday during his three-city US tour, the Congress leader said: “I think the drama started really, about six months ago. We were struggling. The entire opposition is struggling in India. Huge financial dominance. Institutional capture. We’re struggling to fight the democratic fight in our country.” He added that this was when he decided to...