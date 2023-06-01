Is Elon Musk going to compromise Twitter for his business prospects in China?

Ever since he took over the platform, Elon Musk has been tweeting consistently, and constantly – barring his time in China. Being the most followed person on the platform, Musk is a prolific tweeter. However, during his visit to China, Musk has been conspicuously absent from the platform. Needless to say, Musk’s radio silence on the platform is uncanny. Even when he has been in areas where Twitter or any other platform has been blocked, Musk has used VPNs to access the platforms he usually does. So why isn’t he doing so in China? Musk, Twitter and China – a...