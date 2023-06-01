Nvidia CEO feels safe relying on Taiwan for chips

Published Jun 01, 2023 04:18AM ET 2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Nvidia logo is seen on one of their products on display at their headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang 2/2 AAPL -0.03% Add to/Remove from Watchlist NVDA -5.68% Add to/Remove from Watchlist By Ben Blanchard TAIPEI (Reuters) - Nvidia (NASDAQ: ) Corp, a major supplier of chips and computing systems for artificial intelligence (AI), feels "perfectly safe" about relying so much on chip powerhouse Taiwan for manufacturing, its chief executive Jensen Huang said on Thursday. Some companies have expressed concerns about potential risks to business...