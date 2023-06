Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said. According to officials, the encounter was reported in Dassal forest area of the district. “A terrorist was killed in the encounter in Rajouri’s Dassal forest area,” Army officials said. “A search operation in the area is underway,” they added. More details are awaited. On Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla. According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the...