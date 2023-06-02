Will We Soon Be Harnessing Solar Energy Directly From Space?

Japan hopes to soon be able to put into orbit satellites capable of transmitting energy harvested by their solar panels to Earth. The first experiment is scheduled for 2025. The country’s authorities and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have long been working on the idea of harvesting solar energy from space. According to Nikkei Asia, an experiment will be carried out around 2025, headed by a professor from Kyoto University who specializes in solar energy in space, to see if the idea is viable in real conditions. The aim is to begin deploying small satellites in orbit, at an...