Russia blames US, Apple for hacking thousands of iPhones

Without providing evidence, Russia's Federal Security Service claimed on Monday that several thousand iPhones in the country had been compromised in a recently uncovered espionage operation that it attributed the US government, The Washington Post reported. Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab claimed that the campaign had installed file-stealing malware on iPhones belonging to its staff that were running an outdated version of Apple's mobile operating system. The firm added that it lacked sufficient proof to attribute the breaches to any particular government or organisation. According to Kaspersky, the infections started with an iMessage attachment without any user involvement, a vector...