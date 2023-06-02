Zero-click iOS exploit has been infecting iPhones with 'Triangulation' spyware since 2019

Why it matters: Apple has been extolling the security architecture of iOS for years, but the locked-down nature makes it hard for security researchers to inspect the operating system and detect signs of a cyberattack. That's why even a respected security firm like Kaspersky can spend years in the dark about a spyware campaign targeting its corporate devices. Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky says it has discovered an "extremely complex" attack that affects all iPhones running iOS 15.7 or older versions but seems to be primarily aimed at iOS devices owned by Kaspersky management and key employees. The timing of the...