These stocks will be the winners from AI. Plus, GIC rates are getting juicier by the day

While previous technology trends saw corporate management merely paying lip service to look involved, artificial intelligence is now actually being adopted rapidly and is already driving added revenues for major U.S. companies, says Wells Fargo strategist Christopher Harvey. “Even though AI seemingly exploded on the scene just a few minutes ago, Kraft Heinz has already discussed how its AI platform is responsible for $30-million of incremental annual sales,” Mr. Harvey noted in a report this week. Kraft Heinz has partnered with Microsoft to improve sales and supply chain efficiency. Elsewhere, hotel chain Host Marriott Financial Trust found that AI outperformed...