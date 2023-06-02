China Is Digging a Big Frickin' Hole 33,000 Feet Into the Earth

China has seemingly set off on a journey into the center of the earth. This week the country has begun digging what will eventually become the deepest hole in China’s history to test drilling technology and further understand the Earth’s underground structure, Bloomberg reported. Once completed, the hole is going to be 10,000 meters (32,808 feet). That’s a little more than 6 miles deep into the earth. The drilling is expected to occur for 457 days and is being led by the China National Petroleum Corp, according to Bloomberg. It will cut through 10 continental strata, which are the various...