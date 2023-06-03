Stock Market On Track For Weekly Gains; Lululemon Jumps After Earnings

The major stock market indexes remained strong Friday afternoon. The May jobs report posted a big surprise. News of the passing of the debt ceiling bill in the Senate also eased investors' minds. X The May nonfarm payrolls grew an unexpected 339,000 vs. the 190,000 Econoday consensus. Private payrolls increased 283,000 vs. the 165,000 expected, while manufacturing payrolls fell 2,000 vs. the 8,000 rise projected. Unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, higher than the 3.5% forecasted. The U.S. Senate passed the bill to raise the debt ceiling Thursday evening, now in its final phase awaiting President Biden's signature on Friday....