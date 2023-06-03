European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban

In March in the United States, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew addressed congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill as he tried to convince them of the personal-data safety of using TikTok. Some U.S. lawmakers, though, were not convinced by his testimony and told him so at the hearing. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo June 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament is advocating for a ban of the popular social media app TikTok across all of its 28 member states. The governing body cited the possibility of foreign interference through the short-form video hosting service, in a report issued...