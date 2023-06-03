The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

European Parliament urges member nations to adopt TikTok ban

June 3, 2023
Source: upi.com upi.com
In March in the United States, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew addressed congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill as he tried to convince them of the personal-data safety of using TikTok. Some U.S. lawmakers, though, were not convinced by his testimony and told him so at the hearing. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo June 2 (UPI) -- The European Parliament is advocating for a ban of the popular social media app TikTok across all of its 28 member states. The governing body cited the possibility of foreign interference through the short-form video hosting service, in a report issued...
