S&P 500 Giant Tesla Leads Five Stocks Near Buy Points As Market Revs Up

S&P 500 stocks Tesla (TSLA) and DexCom (DXCM), along with Fluence Energy (FLNC), Wingstop (WING) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) are in focus this week. X The market rally picked up steam late in the week. Breadth improved as well, though market leadership has remained concentrated in the artificial intelligence space. Still, there are a lot of other stocks that are starting to flash buy signals or on the cusp of doing so. Congress approving the debt-ceiling legislation this past week and Fed officials signaling a June rate pause likely helped buoy the market. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs...