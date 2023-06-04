Long cut to success: How HS Prannoy went from being the nearly-man to India’s go-to shuttler

Everyone returned from their native places a kilo or three heavier. Never HS Prannoy. Coach Gurusaidutt recalls a young Prannoy coming from Trivandrum back to Hyderabad, looking fitter and stronger each passing year. The then-teenager seemed to know how to make the best of the off-season even back then. All the minutest of efforts that Prannoy had put in over the years while not winning much in terms of championships, seemed to come together to amalgamate into the Malaysian Masters title finally last week. The Super 500 might well be the start of many more to come, given Prannoy’s calibre....