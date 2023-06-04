The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Expresso Business and Finance News Highlights of the Week on 4 June 2023

June 4, 2023
Presenting the top business updates of the week. First up, Creditors to Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan, posing a new setback to the beleaguered tech firm, according to a Bloomberg report. The talks were called off after the creditors moved court, and accused the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Lenders can now sell the term loan B securities of the firm as the restraint that came as part of...
