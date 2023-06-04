Expresso Business and Finance News Highlights of the Week on 4 June 2023

Presenting the top business updates of the week. First up, Creditors to Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan, posing a new setback to the beleaguered tech firm, according to a Bloomberg report. The talks were called off after the creditors moved court, and accused the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Lenders can now sell the term loan B securities of the firm as the restraint that came as part of...