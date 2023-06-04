India has incredible engineering power, says CEO of Silicon Valley incubator

Describing India as an ''incredible engineering power'', the head of a top Silicon Valley-based incubator has said some of the best companies in the world like Google and Microsoft will be born in the country if it can embrace this potential. Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play -- a global innovation platform aiming to connect early-stage investors, startups and the world's largest corporations -- also praised Indians as highly talented and smart people. He said the founders of 50 per cent of the startups are from India. "I can tell you more than 50 per cent of...