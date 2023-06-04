Anthony Albanese in Vietnam to discuss trade and China’s position in the region

Anthony Albanese will meet key leaders to discuss shared interests including China’s position in the region as he continues a diplomatic visit to Vietnam. Mr Albanese will sit down with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as well as the Communist Party general secretary, the president and the chairman of the national assembly. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Prime Minister in Vietnam to discuss trade ties. Watch the latest news on Channel 7 or stream for free on 7plus >> The Australian leader said with China bordering Vietnam to the north, the issue of their relationship and China’s actions internationally would...