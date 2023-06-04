‘We’ve never felt free of the Serbs’: Albanian Kosovans blame Belgrade for violence

Sitting behind a bare black desk, in a small whitewashed room in northern Kosovo, village mayor, Izmir Zeqiri, is still getting used to the glare of international attention. “It wasn’t my intention to be a celebrity,” he says as his mobile phone rings on repeat. “We thought more people would run, and we didn’t imagine we could win.” This isn’t false modesty. Zeqiri is one of a few hundred ethnic Albanians in the Serb-majority municipality of Zubin Potok, and his candidacy in April’s elections was a symbolic gesture. But when Serb List, the Belgrade-backed party that controls much of public...