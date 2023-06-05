The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Russia is evading UN sanctions on weapons, warns Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

June 5, 2023
News Snapshot:
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that Russia was evading UN sanctions by utilising a network of suppliers to manufacture missiles and other weaponry. In a video speech, Zelenskyy stated that unspecified nations and firms were assisting Russia in acquiring technology, with a focus on missile production. Since late October, Russia has fired hundreds of missiles at Ukrainian sites. “Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions,” Zelenskyy said. Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted, is well aware of Russia’s efforts to avoid sanctions and would work to...
Twitter