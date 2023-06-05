United Nations 'alarmed' by Hong Kong June 4 detentions

[1/4] Police detain a man with the scripts of Chong Mui Ngam's "May 35", a term used by Chinese internet users to get around censorship of posts about the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, near where the candlelight vigil is usually held, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Monday it was "alarmed" by detentions in Hong Kong linked to the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, while China said the financial hub was moving from "chaos" to prosperity. Hong Kong police said they detained 23 people...