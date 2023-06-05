The 5th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival 2023 & CAA Graduation Season Kicks Off

HANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brain Garden – The 5th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival 2023 & CAA Graduation Season kicked off online and offline on June 1. The festival features a wide variety of online and offline artistic shows and activities centered on the future and the youth. It is a grand city-wide artistic feast in Hangzhou. The Youth Art Festival is presented online on CAACOSMOS and West Lake Sky Screen and offline at six venues, namely Zhejiang Exhibition Hall, West Lake Art Museum, Zhejiang Art Museum, World Tourism Museum, Quan Shanshi Art Center, and Yichuang Town,...