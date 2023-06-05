Is Canada losing out to US and Mexico on nearshoring boom? Canada scored a major victory earlier this year when German automaker Volkswagen announced that it was building a $14 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in St. Thomas, Ontario. Slated to open in 2027, the Volkswagen EV battery factory will be the first of its kind in Canada. “With this historic project, we’re not just bringing back manufacturing, we’re bringing back a strong, thriving economy for this community,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference in St. Thomas on April 21. “We’re delivering a national anchor for...