The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

India, US Finalise Roadmap for Fast-Tracking Defence Tech Transfer

June 6, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
India and the US on Monday concluded an ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation to fast-track technology tie-ups and co-production of military platforms like air combat and land systems, a move that comes amid China’s increasingly aggressive posturing in the Indo-Pacific. Besides firming up the roadmap two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin, in their wide-ranging talks, also agreed to initiate negotiations on the security of supply arrangement and a reciprocal defence procurement pact to promote supply chain stability. At a media briefing, the US defence...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter