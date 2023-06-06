The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China, US lay out rival visions for Asia as ships nearly collide

June 6, 2023
Senior military officials from the United States and China used a conference in Singapore to push competing visions of Asia’s future security: a US-led safety net of well-armed partnerships versus a region where China is the centre of a new international order. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and officials from allied countries argued—implicitly or explicitly—that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed that Asia should urgently embrace a network of US-led alliances to tame the growing might of China. On Sunday, the Chinese defence minister, Gen Li Shangfu, methodically laid out criticisms of the US and presented Beijing as a contrast in leadership,...
