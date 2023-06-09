The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Combatting the Chinese government’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific

June 9, 2023
Source: thehill.com thehill.com
News Snapshot:
The People’s Republic of China’s growing provocation and influence across the globe demands our attention. From social media propaganda and malicious cyber-attacks to aggression in the South China Sea that threatens our military and allies, we must not shrug off their ever-increasing threats. As the People’s Republic of China continues to strengthen its global standing and strong-arm vulnerable nations into its grasp, the United States must reinforce our position in the Indo-Pacific region. If we don’t, we are actively putting our strategic military and economic interests on the line. The region’s importance must not be underestimated. Since the end of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter