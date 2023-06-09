Combatting the Chinese government’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific

The People’s Republic of China’s growing provocation and influence across the globe demands our attention. From social media propaganda and malicious cyber-attacks to aggression in the South China Sea that threatens our military and allies, we must not shrug off their ever-increasing threats. As the People’s Republic of China continues to strengthen its global standing and strong-arm vulnerable nations into its grasp, the United States must reinforce our position in the Indo-Pacific region. If we don’t, we are actively putting our strategic military and economic interests on the line. The region’s importance must not be underestimated. Since the end of...