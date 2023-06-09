China wants to restrict AirDrop and Bluetooth, curbing activists’ efforts

C hina could restrict the use of file-sharing tools like AirDrop and Bluetooth, to prevent the spread of “undesirable” information. The proposal comes following file-sharing by protesters, who have used the tools to share political messages and mobilise. Both AirDrop and Bluetooth allow smartphone users to share images and messages with other phones nearby without revealing their identity, bypassing China’s strict censorship rules. In November 2022, Apple implemented an AirDrop restriction that capped the time users could receive files from people outside their contacts list. Following a 10-minute window, iPhones would revert to a mode that only allows them to...