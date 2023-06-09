GE nears fighter jet engine deal with India's Hindustan Aeronautics

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet takes off during the joint 'Exercise Cope India 2023' between The United States Air Force (USAF) and IAF at the air force station in Kalaikunda, in India's West Bengal state on April 24, 2023. General Electric is in final discussions to cement a partnership with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to co-manufacture jet engines in the country, CNBC has learned. The deal, expected to be signed either before or during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, D.C., later this month, would give the Indian aerospace company access to GE's...